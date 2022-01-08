Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

The magic of the FA Cup was well and truly alive on Saturday as the third round delivered in dramatic fashion.

Cambridge United grabbed the headlines as their dreams of creating a "fairytale" came true, Joe Ironside mirroring his hero Alan Shearer by scoring the winner against Newcastle at St James' Park.

There was a "special moment" at Kidderminster Harriers as the lowest-ranked team in the competition defied a gap of four divisions to beat Championship opponents Reading, and the lights went out - literally - at the King Power as holders Leicester City marched on to the next round.

Cup upsets? Check.

Goals galore? Check.

Extra-time drama? Check.

Electricity bill paid? Che- oh...

Here are all the best bits from a memorable day of FA Cup third-round action.

It was no 'worldie' but Shearer would be proud...

League One Cambridge United defied the odds to stun Newcastle, sparking jubilant scenes at full time from the visitors.

Former England international Fara Williams said on Final Score "it has to be the upset of the round" and goalscorer Joe Ironside agreed.

"It's stuff I dreamed of," he told BBC Sport. "Alan Shearer was my hero, I grew up idolising him - now I have scored the winner at St James' Park!"

Ironside sealed the win with a close-range finish in the second half and he said it did not matter it was not a 'worldie'. But goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov certainly pulled it out of the bag late on as he produced several remarkable saves to deny Newcastle.

Cambridge manager Mark Bonner said he and his players were living "moments we will never forget".

Could anything top that?

Kidderminster Harriers - the lowest-ranked side left in the FA Cup - did their best to do so.

A late winner from Amari Morgan-Smith saw the sixth-tier side beat Championship club Reading - a team 79 places above them in the pyramid.

Former Scotland defender Alan Hutton told BBC Radio 5 Live: "This is what the FA Cup is all about - special moments. We have just witnessed one here. To put on a display like that... Kidderminster Harriers have been absolutely unbelievable."

Meanwhile, teenager Joe Grey was the hero as League Two Hartlepool came from a goal down to stun Championship side Blackpool.

And a wonderful goal by debutant Bali Mumba helped Peterborough avoid a potential upset against Bristol Rovers.

AFC Wimbledon completed, Man Utd next?

Kidderminster Harriers were not the only non-league side in action.

Boreham Wood are eyeing a money-spinning draw after they reached the fourth round for the first time in their history.

They beat League One AFC Wimbledon 2-0 with goals from Tyrone Marsh and Adrian Clifton and manager Luke Garrard made it clear who he wants to face next.

"The £82,000 reward to win [the tie] is great and it may be the big one going away to a Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United or Liverpool in the next round," he said.

It was a day to remember for Garrard, who is (or at least was) a popular figure with Wimbledon's fans, having made over 100 appearances for the club.

Elsewhere, fellow National League side Yeovil Town were beaten 3-1 by Bournemouth, while European champions Chelsea outclassed Chesterfield.

A nine-goal thriller & a nervy shootout

It would not be an FA Cup third-round day without loads of goals.

And at Oakwell, Championship strugglers Barnsley and Barrow simply could not stop scoring.

Barnsley eventually won 5-4 after extra time in a thrilling encounter which saw Barrow's Tom Beadling sent off, three goals scored in the last seven minutes of normal time and nine different players on the scoresheet.

League Two Barrow ended up playing for more than 80 of the 120 minutes with 10 men before Carlton Morris eventually fired in the winner for Barnsley in extra time.

Elsewhere, Leicester put four goals past Watford, five goals were scored at Mansfield and Wigan, Queens Park Rangers won 8-7 on penalties against Rotherham United, Everton came from behind to win 3-2 in extra time against Hull City and Chelsea thrashed Chesterfield 5-1.

'We're Leicester City, we can play in the dark'

FA Cup holders Leicester City may have had a depleted squad but they kept their dreams alive with a comfortable 4-1 win over fellow Premier League side Watford.

It was largely plain sailing but an issue with the lights at King Power Stadium meant play was paused for almost six minutes as the electricians searched for the problem.

Fans did not miss an opportunity to have some fun, instead pulling out their phones to use as torches and chanting "we're Leicester City, we can play in the dark".

When the game eventually did get back under way, the home fans were treated to four goals from Leicester and manager Brendan Rodgers said he was "thrilled" with the result.

Watch five third-round ties live across the BBC including Manchester United v Aston Villa - plus highlights from every match (UK only). Read the full details here.