League 2 leaders Kelty Hearts returned to winning ways with a comfortable 3-0 victory at Stirling Albion.

Kevin Thomson's side suffered their first defeat of the season on Boxing Day - a 5-1 drubbing at Annan.

However, Nathan Austin's opener and a Joe Cardle brace stretched their lead to seven points.

Two Scott Shepherd penalties helped second-placed Forfar beat Stranraer 3-2, while Annan Athletic and Stenhousemuir also won.

Josh Walker put Stranraer in front, but Forfar were awarded a first penalty just before half-time after a handball.

Grant Anderson put the Loons ahead on the hour mark from long range and Shepherd tucked away another penalty before Tommy Muir pulled one back.

Third-placed Annan extended their unbeaten run to eight games at second bottom Cowdenbeath, Tony Wallace scoring a penalty after seven minutes.

The Fifers levelled through Liam Buchanan, but Tommy Goss restored Annan's lead just before the break.

Craig Barr was dismissed for the Blue Brazil in the second half after receiving a second yellow card and Aidan Smith made the points safe with another spot-kick for the visitors.

A double from Thomas Orr helped Stenhousemuir move up to fourth after Albion Rovers had gone ahead with an early goal from Max Wright.