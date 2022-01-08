Match ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 2, Borussia Dortmund 3.
Jude Bellingham scored a late header as Borussia Dortmund snatched victory at Eintracht Frankfurt and closed the gap on Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.
The England midfielder scored an 87th-minute equaliser before Mahmoud Dahoud hit a last-minute winner.
A quickfire double from Rafael Borre had put Frankfurt 2-0 up at the break.
Thorgan Hazard pulled one back before Bellingham and Dahoud struck to move Dortmund to within six points of Bayern at the summit.
The dramatic late turnaround by Dortmund ensured they made the most of Covid-19-hit Bayern's shock home defeat by Borussia Monchengladbach on Friday.
Bellingham's goal was the 18-year-old's first since October, and just his fourth in the Bundesliga since moving to Germany from Birmingham City for £20.7m in July 2020.
At the same time he was scoring against Eintracht Frankfurt, his 16-year-old brother Jobe was making his senior debut for Birmingham in their extra-time defeat by Plymouth in the third round of the FA Cup.
Line-ups
Frankfurt
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Trapp
- 35Silva Melo
- 13HintereggerBooked at 87mins
- 2Ndicka
- 22ChandlerBooked at 88mins
- 17RodeSubstituted forJakicat 66'minutes
- 7HrusticSubstituted forMendes Paciênciaat 90+2'minutes
- 10Kostic
- 29LindstrømSubstituted forLammersat 66'minutes
- 15KamadaSubstituted forHasebeat 79'minutes
- 19BorréBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 3Ilsanker
- 6Jakic
- 9Lammers
- 20Hasebe
- 21Ache
- 39Mendes Paciência
- 40Ramaj
B Dortmund
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Kobel
- 24Meunier
- 23Can
- 15Hummels
- 13Guerreiro
- 19BrandtSubstituted forT Hazardat 65'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 8Dahoud
- 22Bellingham
- 21Malen
- 9HaalandBooked at 87mins
- 11ReusSubstituted forWitselat 90+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 10T Hazard
- 14Schulz
- 18Moukoko
- 27Tigges
- 28Witsel
- 30Passlack
- 34Pongracic
- 35Hitz
- 36Knauff
- Referee:
- Robert Schröder
- Attendance:
- 250
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away8
- Corners
- Home4
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 2, Borussia Dortmund 3.
Booking
Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Makoto Hasebe.
Post update
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Makoto Hasebe.
Booking
Rafael Borré (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Rafael Borré (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Axel Witsel replaces Marco Reus.
Substitution
Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Gonçalo Paciência replaces Ajdin Hrustic.
Post update
Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Obite Evan Ndicka (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Goal!
Goal! Eintracht Frankfurt 2, Borussia Dortmund 3. Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Offside, Eintracht Frankfurt. Kevin Trapp tries a through ball, but Rafael Borré is caught offside.
Booking
Timothy Chandler (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Timothy Chandler (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Post update
Attempt missed. Ajdin Hrustic (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Booking
Martin Hinteregger (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card.
