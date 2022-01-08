Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Kenny celebrates scoring against FH Hafnarfjordur at The Showgrounds in a Uefa Conference League qualifier in Sligo

Celtic have signed striker Johnny Kenny from Irish Premier Division outfit Sligo Rovers on a five-year contract, subject to international clearance.

The 18-year-old is Ange Postecoglou's fourth signing in the January transfer window, following Japanese trio Daizen Maeda, Yosuke Ideguchi and Reo Hatate.

He told the Sligo Rovers website: "After six years at the club I have grown up loving, it has come to an end.

"But I think now is the time to test myself at another level."

On Friday, Celtic's versatile defender and midfielder Liam Shaw joined Motherwell on loan until the end of the season.

And Ewan Henderson has moved to Hibernian as the Celtic manager juggles his squad.