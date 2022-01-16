The FA Women's Super League
Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women0Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women0

Leicester City Women v Brighton & Hove Albion Women

Line-ups

Leicester City Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Lambourne
  • 15Howard
  • 5McManus
  • 22Plumptre
  • 14de Graaf
  • 3Tierney
  • 8Pike
  • 23Purfield
  • 9Sigsworth
  • 27O'Brien
  • 16Gregory

Substitutes

  • 6Brougham
  • 7Flint
  • 12Goodwin
  • 18Barker
  • 19Grant
  • 20Zajmi
  • 32Baker
  • 40Robinson
  • 48Harris

Brighton Women

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Walsh
  • 2Koivisto
  • 20Williams
  • 6Le Tissier
  • 17Kullberg
  • 16Brazil
  • 7Whelan
  • 10Kaagman
  • 19Simpkins
  • 22Robinson
  • 18Carter

Substitutes

  • 4Bowman
  • 5Kerkdijk
  • 8Connolly
  • 12Bance
  • 15Green
  • 21Zigiotti Olme
  • 24Symonds
  • 40Startup
Referee:
Abigail Byrne

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicester City WomenAway TeamBrighton Women
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Shannon O'Brien (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Danielle Carter (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  3. Post update

    Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Victoria Williams tries a through ball, but Danielle Carter is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Demi Lambourne.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Emma Koivisto.

  6. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  7. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 16th January 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women108113052525
2Chelsea Women97022762121
3Man Utd Women1163224131121
4Tottenham Women10622127520
5Man City Women1161428181019
6Reading Women105141212016
7Brighton Women115151215-316
8West Ham Women93421211113
9Everton Women10325916-711
10Aston Villa Women11317625-1910
11Leicester City Women121110524-194
12B'ham City Women121110631-254
View full The FA Women's Super League table

