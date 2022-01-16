Leicester City Women v Brighton & Hove Albion Women

Shannon O'Brien (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women0Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women0
Formation 3-4-3
Formation 4-5-1
Foul by Danielle Carter (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Victoria Williams tries a through ball, but Danielle Carter is caught offside.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Demi Lambourne.
Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Emma Koivisto.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arsenal Women
|10
|8
|1
|1
|30
|5
|25
|25
|2
|Chelsea Women
|9
|7
|0
|2
|27
|6
|21
|21
|3
|Man Utd Women
|11
|6
|3
|2
|24
|13
|11
|21
|4
|Tottenham Women
|10
|6
|2
|2
|12
|7
|5
|20
|5
|Man City Women
|11
|6
|1
|4
|28
|18
|10
|19
|6
|Reading Women
|10
|5
|1
|4
|12
|12
|0
|16
|7
|Brighton Women
|11
|5
|1
|5
|12
|15
|-3
|16
|8
|West Ham Women
|9
|3
|4
|2
|12
|11
|1
|13
|9
|Everton Women
|10
|3
|2
|5
|9
|16
|-7
|11
|10
|Aston Villa Women
|11
|3
|1
|7
|6
|25
|-19
|10
|11
|Leicester City Women
|12
|1
|1
|10
|5
|24
|-19
|4
|12
|B'ham City Women
|12
|1
|1
|10
|6
|31
|-25
|4