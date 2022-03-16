Everton Women v Chelsea Women

Foul by Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women).
Line-ups
Everton Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 18Brosnan
- 3Turner
- 20Finnigan
- 6George
- 30Pattinson
- 22Galli
- 5Björn
- 11Emslie
- 8Christiansen
- 28Bennison
- 10Magill
Substitutes
- 1MacIver
- 7Dali
- 9Duggan
- 13Gauvin
- 17Graham
- 21Maier
- 26Clinton
Chelsea Women
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Musovic
- 3Nouwen
- 4Bright
- 17Fleming
- 21Charles
- 22Cuthbert
- 11Reiten
- 5Ingle
- 7Carter
- 23Harder
- 20Kerr
Substitutes
- 9England
- 10Ji
- 16Eriksson
- 18Mjelde
- 19James
- 24Spence
- 25Andersson
- 27Abdullina
- 30Berger
- Referee:
- James Bell
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away5
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away4
Live Text
Nathalie Björn (Everton Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sam Kerr with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Izzy Christiansen.
Offside, Chelsea Women. Sam Kerr tries a through ball, but Pernille Harder is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Everton Women 0, Chelsea Women 3. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jessie Fleming.
Attempt missed. Niamh Charles (Chelsea Women) header from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Pernille Harder with a cross.
Attempt saved. Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Sophie Ingle.
Attempt saved. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sophie Ingle.
Foul by Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women).
Nathalie Björn (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Izzy Christiansen (Everton Women).
Goal!
Goal! Everton Women 0, Chelsea Women 2. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jessie Fleming.
Claire Emslie (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women).
Goal!
Goal! Everton Women 0, Chelsea Women 1. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sophie Ingle with a cross.
Attempt missed. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Guro Reiten.
Foul by Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women).
Nathalie Björn (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.