The FA Women's Super League
Everton WomenEverton Women0Chelsea WomenChelsea Women3

Everton Women v Chelsea Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Everton Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 18Brosnan
  • 3Turner
  • 20Finnigan
  • 6George
  • 30Pattinson
  • 22Galli
  • 5Björn
  • 11Emslie
  • 8Christiansen
  • 28Bennison
  • 10Magill

Substitutes

  • 1MacIver
  • 7Dali
  • 9Duggan
  • 13Gauvin
  • 17Graham
  • 21Maier
  • 26Clinton

Chelsea Women

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Musovic
  • 3Nouwen
  • 4Bright
  • 17Fleming
  • 21Charles
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 11Reiten
  • 5Ingle
  • 7Carter
  • 23Harder
  • 20Kerr

Substitutes

  • 9England
  • 10Ji
  • 16Eriksson
  • 18Mjelde
  • 19James
  • 24Spence
  • 25Andersson
  • 27Abdullina
  • 30Berger
Referee:
James Bell

Match Stats

Home TeamEverton WomenAway TeamChelsea Women
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home0
Away8
Shots on Target
Home0
Away5
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women).

  2. Post update

    Nathalie Björn (Everton Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sam Kerr with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Izzy Christiansen.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea Women. Sam Kerr tries a through ball, but Pernille Harder is caught offside.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Everton Women 0, Chelsea Women 3. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jessie Fleming.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Niamh Charles (Chelsea Women) header from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Pernille Harder with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Sophie Ingle.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sophie Ingle.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women).

  11. Post update

    Nathalie Björn (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Izzy Christiansen (Everton Women).

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Everton Women 0, Chelsea Women 2. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jessie Fleming.

  15. Post update

    Claire Emslie (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women).

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Everton Women 0, Chelsea Women 1. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sophie Ingle with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Guro Reiten.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women).

  20. Post update

    Nathalie Björn (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women108113052525
2Chelsea Women97022762121
3Man Utd Women1163224131121
4Tottenham Women11632138521
5Man City Women1161428181019
6Reading Women105141212016
7Brighton Women115061216-415
8West Ham Women103521312114
9Everton Women10325916-711
10Aston Villa Women11317625-1910
11Leicester City Women122010624-186
12B'ham City Women121110631-254
View full The FA Women's Super League table

