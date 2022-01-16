The FA Women's Super League
Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women0West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women0

Tottenham Hotspur Women v West Ham United Women

Line-ups

Tottenham Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 22Spencer
  • 5Bartrip
  • 3Zadorsky
  • 6Harrop
  • 29Neville
  • 12Percival
  • 21Clemaron
  • 4Green
  • 23Ayane
  • 9Tang
  • 7Naz

Substitutes

  • 1Korpela
  • 2Morgan
  • 10Williams
  • 13Ale
  • 14Addison
  • 18Ubogagu

West Ham Women

Formation 3-5-2

  • 18Leat
  • 22Fisk
  • 23CissokoBooked at 30mins
  • 5Flaherty
  • 7Evans
  • 8Snerle
  • 4StringerBooked at 18mins
  • 10Svitková
  • 12Longhurst
  • 9Walker
  • 32Brynjarsdóttir

Substitutes

  • 2Wyne
  • 15Parker
  • 17Filis
  • 20Joel
  • 24Cairns
  • 25Garrard
  • 26Moore
  • 33Houssein
Referee:
Amy Fearns

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenham WomenAway TeamWest Ham Women
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Grace Fisk.

  2. Post update

    Offside, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Ashleigh Neville tries a through ball, but Jessica Naz is caught offside.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lisa Evans (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Abbey-Leigh Stringer.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  5. Post update

    Claudia Walker (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

  7. Booking

    Hawa Cissoko (West Ham United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Ria Percival (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Hawa Cissoko (West Ham United Women).

  10. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Josie Green.

  11. Post update

    Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Hawa Cissoko (West Ham United Women).

  13. Booking

    Abbey-Leigh Stringer (West Ham United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Ria Percival (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Abbey-Leigh Stringer (West Ham United Women).

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tang Jiali.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Tang Jiali (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  18. Post update

    Hawa Cissoko (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Ria Percival (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Kate Longhurst (West Ham United Women).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 16th January 2022

Top Stories