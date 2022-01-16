Tottenham Hotspur Women v West Ham United Women

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Grace Fisk.
Line-ups
Tottenham Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 22Spencer
- 5Bartrip
- 3Zadorsky
- 6Harrop
- 29Neville
- 12Percival
- 21Clemaron
- 4Green
- 23Ayane
- 9Tang
- 7Naz
Substitutes
- 1Korpela
- 2Morgan
- 10Williams
- 13Ale
- 14Addison
- 18Ubogagu
West Ham Women
Formation 3-5-2
- 18Leat
- 22Fisk
- 23CissokoBooked at 30mins
- 5Flaherty
- 7Evans
- 8Snerle
- 4StringerBooked at 18mins
- 10Svitková
- 12Longhurst
- 9Walker
- 32Brynjarsdóttir
Substitutes
- 2Wyne
- 15Parker
- 17Filis
- 20Joel
- 24Cairns
- 25Garrard
- 26Moore
- 33Houssein
- Referee:
- Amy Fearns
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away7
Live Text
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Ashleigh Neville tries a through ball, but Jessica Naz is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Lisa Evans (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Abbey-Leigh Stringer.
Foul by Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Claudia Walker (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Booking
Hawa Cissoko (West Ham United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ria Percival (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Hawa Cissoko (West Ham United Women).
Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Josie Green.
Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Hawa Cissoko (West Ham United Women).
Booking
Abbey-Leigh Stringer (West Ham United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ria Percival (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Abbey-Leigh Stringer (West Ham United Women).
Attempt saved. Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tang Jiali.
Foul by Tang Jiali (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Post update
Hawa Cissoko (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Ria Percival (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kate Longhurst (West Ham United Women).