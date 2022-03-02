The FA Women's Super League
Arsenal WomenArsenal Women3Reading WomenReading Women0

Arsenal Women v Reading Women

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Arsenal Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 16Maritz
  • 6Williamson
  • 2Carvalho Souza
  • 7Catley
  • 10Little
  • 11Miedema
  • 13Wälti
  • 15McCabe
  • 25Blackstenius
  • 19Foord

Substitutes

  • 5Beattie
  • 8Nobbs
  • 9Mead
  • 12Maanum
  • 18Williams
  • 20Boye
  • 23Iwabuchi
  • 26Wienroither
  • 77Heath

Reading Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Stewart
  • 2Bryson
  • 14Cooper
  • 5Evans
  • 28Woodham
  • 12Harries
  • 9Eikeland
  • 51Troelsgaard
  • 11Harding
  • 37Primmer
  • 10Dowie

Substitutes

  • 4Peplow
  • 6Rose
  • 23Rowe
  • 27Vanhaevermaet
  • 31Roberts
  • 35Baigent
  • 39Thomann
  • 41Poulter
Referee:
James Bell

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenal WomenAway TeamReading Women
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home11
Away2
Shots on Target
Home5
Away0
Corners
Home6
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Arsenal Women 3, Reading Women 0.

  2. Post update

    Offside, Reading Women. Sanne Troelsgaard tries a through ball, but Natasha Harding is caught offside.

  3. Post update

    Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Tia Primmer (Reading Women).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women).

  6. Post update

    Faye Bryson (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stina Blackstenius.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Reading Women. Faye Bryson tries a through ball, but Natasha Dowie is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Deanna Cooper.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stephanie-Elise Catley.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Arsenal Women 3, Reading Women 0. Leah Williamson (Arsenal Women) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Stephanie-Elise Catley with a cross following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Faye Bryson.

  13. Post update

    Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Tia Primmer (Reading Women).

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lia Wälti.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women).

  17. Post update

    Deanna Cooper (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Arsenal Women 2, Reading Women 0. Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Arsenal Women 1, Reading Women 0. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom right corner.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women108113052525
2Chelsea Women97022762121
3Man Utd Women1163224131121
4Tottenham Women11632138521
5Man City Women1161428181019
6Reading Women105141212016
7Brighton Women115061216-415
8West Ham Women103521312114
9Everton Women10325916-711
10Aston Villa Women11317625-1910
11Leicester City Women122010624-186
12B'ham City Women121110631-254
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories