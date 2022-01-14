Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Antonio Conte has won just one of his eight career matches versus Arsenal

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier has been ruled out of the north London derby with a minor muscular injury.

Son Heung-min and Sergio Reguilon are expected to remain out, while the club is investigating a possible new Covid case in their squad.

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka is suspended after he was sent off in the League Cup semi-final first leg at Liverpool on Thursday.

Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Cedric Soares will be assessed.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says he is running out of players because of illness and injury, so there is a chance this game might be called off.

If it goes ahead, I am not expecting a classic.

The way Tottenham went out of the Carabao Cup without much of a fight was disappointing, but they are still unbeaten in the league in eight games under Antonio Conte.

Conte will want to keep that record, so being hard to beat will be the priority, but I have a feeling Spurs will nick all three points, even though Son Heung-min is still out injured.

Prediction: 1-0

Lawro's full predictions v grime star S-X

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Only one of the past 22 Premier League north London derbies was won by the away team. That was a 1-0 victory at White Hart Lane in March 2014 for an Arsenal team including Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal can win three consecutive league games versus Spurs for the first time since a run of five between 1987 and 1989.

Spurs could triumph in three successive home league meetings for just the second time in their history.

Tottenham have lost only one of the past 13 north London league derbies at home, going remaining unbeaten in the past seven.

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs' eight-match unbeaten run in the Premier League under Antonio Conte is the longest undefeated start by a Tottenham boss.

Conte has lost just six of his 43 Premier League home fixtures, most recently Chelsea's 3-1 defeat versus Spurs at Stamford Bridge on 1 April 2018.

However, Conte won only one of his eight matches as Chelsea manager against Arsenal in all competitions, a 3-1 Premier League home victory in February 2017.

Arsenal

Arsenal have lost their past two games in all competitions following a run of five victories.

The Gunners could lose their opening two Premier League fixtures of a calendar year for just the second time.

Arsenal have scored nine goals in their past two Premier League away fixtures, after they recorded only six goals in their opening eight.

A league-high 18 of Arsenal's 33 goals this season have been scored by players aged 21 or under.

Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe have a chance of becoming the first player aged 21 or under to score in both Premier League north London derbies in the same season.

Saka (four goals, two assists) has been directly involved in at least one goal in each of Arsenal's last five Premier League matches, including scoring in the last three.

