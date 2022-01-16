Premier League
LiverpoolLiverpool3BrentfordBrentford0

Liverpool 3-0 Brentford: Reds go second after breaking down stubborn visitors

By Mike HensonBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments1594

Fabinho scores opening goal for Liverpool
Fabinho's header was his second Premier League goal of the season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp promised that his side will "go for everything" in their pursuit of runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City after they moved up to second.

The Reds overcame a stubborn Brentford side at Anfield, but are still 11 points off City, albeit with a game in hand.

"We don't have to convince anyone outside to believe. If they want to believe they can believe," said Klopp after his side's 3-0 win.

"If you are with us, you will enjoy the ride and we will go for everything. We are ready to go as much as we can."

Fabinho's far-post header eased some of the tension that had built up at Anfield over 43 goalless minutes, but the home fans were relieved when Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo sliced wide from a fine position after the break.

Shortly afterwards, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain connected with an Andy Robertson cross to double the lead and Takumi Minamino came off the bench to side-foot home a third.

It will take a spectacular and sudden disintegration in Manchester City's form, and a near flawless run-in from Liverpool to reverse the teams' standings by May. City have dropped just 10 points so far this season.

Liverpool find a way without star duo

It was the first time since May 2017 that Liverpool had lined up without either Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane for a Premier League match. And, for a while, it showed.

Liverpool had huffed and puffed to little effect against 10-man Arsenal in the Carabao Cup in midweek and once again they initially dominated possession without making an impression on the scoreline.

With Salah and Mane away on international duty, the hosts lacked the necessary guile and dexterity to prise apart the packed ranks of defenders.

Takumi Minamino scores
Roberto Firmino and Takumi Minamino were able to almost walk in Liverpool's third after the former had robbed Ethan Pinnock of possession

Virgil van Dijk had a close-range effort well saved by the spread-eagled Alvaro Fernandez, but otherwise Liverpool were restricted to long-range sighters, half-chance snap-shots and hopeful crosses which defenders Ethan Pinnock, Pontus Janssen and Kristoffer Ajer, all six foot four inches or more, cleared with ease.

The breakthrough came less than two minutes before the interval as Trent Alexander-Arnold's corner skidded through a crowded six-yard box for Fabinho to divert in at the far post.

Brentford, with a skinny 25% of possession, had offered some threat before the opener. Ivan Toney and Vitaly Janelt were not far away with shots from a good distance out, while Liverpool's high defensive line left them looking with relief for the assistant referee's flag on a couple of other occasions.

And after the break Mbeumo wasted a glaring opening. Having twisted inside Joel Matip, he had a clear sight of goal, but cracked his shot wide of the post from just inside the box.

It was the key moment in the game. Liverpool, stung into action, found another gear. Diogo Jota was denied by Fernandez and rattled the post before Oxlade-Chamberlain's diving header all but ended the visitors' hopes.

Oxlade-Chamberlain departed with an ankle injury and his replacement Minamino took advantage after Brentford attempted to play out from the back with calamitous consequences.

The final 10 minutes were played out in open style. The home fans greeted impending victory by singing the name of their former manager Rafael Benitez, who had been relieved of his duties at neighbours Everton, as 17-year-old Premier League debutant Kaide Gordon wasted a chance at one end for Liverpool and the impressive Toney did the same for the Bees at the other.

While unable to match the draw they produced in the reverse fixture in September, Brentford are 10 points above the relegation zone and well on target to survive their first season in the top flight in 74 years.

Player of the match

RobertsonAndrew Robertson

with an average of 8.37

Liverpool

  1. Squad number26Player nameRobertson
    Average rating

    8.37

  2. Squad number3Player nameFabinho
    Average rating

    8.17

  3. Squad number9Player nameRoberto Firmino
    Average rating

    8.06

  4. Squad number14Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    8.05

  5. Squad number4Player namevan Dijk
    Average rating

    8.04

  6. Squad number17Player nameJones
    Average rating

    7.99

  7. Squad number15Player nameOxlade-Chamberlain
    Average rating

    7.98

  8. Squad number32Player nameMatip
    Average rating

    7.98

  9. Squad number18Player nameMinamino
    Average rating

    7.94

  10. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Jota
    Average rating

    7.93

  11. Squad number66Player nameAlexander-Arnold
    Average rating

    7.84

  12. Squad number49Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    7.70

  13. Squad number1Player nameAlisson
    Average rating

    7.66

  14. Squad number7Player nameMilner
    Average rating

    7.16

Brentford

  1. Squad number17Player nameToney
    Average rating

    5.15

  2. Squad number19Player nameMbeumo
    Average rating

    4.99

  3. Squad number40Player nameFernández
    Average rating

    4.95

  4. Squad number20Player nameAjer
    Average rating

    4.85

  5. Squad number5Player namePinnock
    Average rating

    4.75

  6. Squad number6Player nameNørgaard
    Average rating

    4.75

  7. Squad number27Player nameJanelt
    Average rating

    4.71

  8. Squad number3Player nameHenry
    Average rating

    4.70

  9. Squad number18Player nameJansson
    Average rating

    4.70

  10. Squad number26Player nameBaptiste
    Average rating

    4.69

  11. Squad number30Player nameRoerslev
    Average rating

    4.67

  12. Squad number7Player nameCanós
    Average rating

    4.52

  13. Squad number8Player nameJensen
    Average rating

    4.47

  14. Squad number11Player nameWissa
    Average rating

    4.07

Line-ups

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 66Alexander-Arnold
  • 32Matip
  • 4van Dijk
  • 26Robertson
  • 14Henderson
  • 3Fabinho
  • 17Jones
  • 15Oxlade-ChamberlainSubstituted forMinaminoat 74'minutes
  • 9FirminoSubstituted forMilnerat 78'minutes
  • 20JotaSubstituted forGordonat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Konaté
  • 7Milner
  • 12Gomez
  • 18Minamino
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 49Gordon
  • 62Kelleher
  • 76N Williams
  • 80Morton

Brentford

Formation 3-5-2

  • 40Fernández
  • 20AjerBooked at 19mins
  • 18Jansson
  • 5Pinnock
  • 30Roerslev
  • 26BaptisteSubstituted forWissaat 68'minutes
  • 6Nørgaard
  • 27Janelt
  • 3HenrySubstituted forCanósat 49'minutes
  • 19MbeumoSubstituted forJensenat 75'minutes
  • 17Toney

Substitutes

  • 7Canós
  • 8Jensen
  • 9Forss
  • 11Wissa
  • 14Ghoddos
  • 28Bidstrup
  • 29Bech Sørensen
  • 36Stevens
  • 49Lössl
Referee:
Jonathan Moss
Attendance:
52,824

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpoolAway TeamBrentford
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home27
Away6
Shots on Target
Home13
Away1
Corners
Home9
Away0
Fouls
Home6
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Liverpool 3, Brentford 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Liverpool 3, Brentford 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Kaide Gordon (Liverpool).

  4. Post update

    Ethan Pinnock (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ivan Toney (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mathias Jensen.

  6. Post update

    Foul by James Milner (Liverpool).

  7. Post update

    Mads Roerslev (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sergi Canós (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yoane Wissa.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Takumi Minamino (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James Milner.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Liverpool. Takumi Minamino tries a through ball, but Trent Alexander-Arnold is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kaide Gordon (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Takumi Minamino with a through ball.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Curtis Jones (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Fabinho with a headed pass.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool).

  14. Post update

    Vitaly Janelt (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Ethan Pinnock.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Kaide Gordon replaces Diogo Jota.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. James Milner replaces Roberto Firmino.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Liverpool 3, Brentford 0. Takumi Minamino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Roberto Firmino.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Fabinho.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Brentford. Mathias Jensen replaces Bryan Mbeumo.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

1594 comments

  • Comment posted by A Matter Of National Security, at 15:55 16 Jan

    Took time to get going, but Liverpool really performed in the 2nd half. Well done lads.
    On a side note, were Arsenal so tired and worn out from their ‘0-0 win’ at Anfield that they need a week off? Or are they prioritising the EFL cup over the PL?

    • Reply posted by jen, at 16:00 16 Jan

      jen replied:
      Damn covid, 😊

  • Comment posted by Denis Back-Heel Law, at 15:59 16 Jan

    Happy Birthday Takumi Minamino !

    • Reply posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, at 16:11 16 Jan

      Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC replied:
      A goal is the perfect birthday gift. Happy birthday Takumi.

  • Comment posted by JimmyTheBrain, at 15:58 16 Jan

    Little bit scrappy and disjointed at times, but dominated the game and got the job done.

    Thanks for the memories, Rafa. :)

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, at 17:11 16 Jan

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Agree, still not the complete and fluid package yet.

      Now that Everton have fired RB, now will they also fire the fans who leave early?

  • Comment posted by The Egyptian Magician, at 15:57 16 Jan

    Hang on; after the Liverpool Arsenal game, the Mancs & other WUMs said ‘Liverpool are a one-man team and they won't win whilst Mo is away’ Could they be wrong again? Hell, yeah baby. Well done the REDMEN.

    Come in Agent Rafa; you have successfully completed your task

    • Reply posted by numptylad, at 16:34 16 Jan

      numptylad replied:
      Remember you were playing Brentford........

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, at 15:55 16 Jan

    Nicely done Liverpool.
    Sad to say Brentford fans, your team truly played like a team playing their first season in the PL. Still best of luck for the reminder of the season, hope Brentford get enough points to stay up.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, at 16:01 16 Jan

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      What were Brentford doing in relation to Liverpool’s third goal? Playing school yard football?

  • Comment posted by Phil Smith, at 16:00 16 Jan

    Why do we have to put of the “Player Rater” on the BBC website it’s garbage I just want scroll down see the teams and read the match report.

    • Reply posted by jock1, at 16:23 16 Jan

      jock1 replied:
      Because they love rubbish like that over real reporting - that’s why Lawro’s predictions & Garth’s team of the week continue despite being so far out of touch.

  • Comment posted by ADWA1896, at 15:59 16 Jan

    Classy Fabinho! Good 3 points.

    • Reply posted by Brimmers34, at 16:11 16 Jan

      Brimmers34 replied:
      Yup he is top drawer 👍

  • Comment posted by bob, at 15:58 16 Jan

    Wow - people here absolutely FURIOUS !

    I guess the expectation was that without Salah and Mané Liverpool would drop points. It’s kicking off ! Neutrals are boiling, livid!

    • Reply posted by bobby, at 16:01 16 Jan

      bobby replied:
      In your imagination I'm guessing.
      In reality, it's not that big a deal.

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, at 15:56 16 Jan

    A comfortable win, three points in the bag and back above Chelsea.
    The Brentford GK made some fine saves otherwise score could have been much, much worse for Brentford today.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, at 19:44 16 Jan

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Brentford fans, don't lose hope. Win your next game (a very winnable game) and you could be in 10th place, depending on the how Leicester do that same day.

  • Comment posted by conradk, at 15:57 16 Jan

    Good result, glad to see Fabinho, Ox and Minamino on the scoresheet and hoping the injury isn’t too bad.

  • Comment posted by trigg, at 17:04 16 Jan

    Brentford, honest team and club, I hope they stay up but good to get back on the winning trail.

    • Reply posted by lf92, at 18:06 16 Jan

      lf92 replied:
      Who abandoned their academy, and local community, to save a few pennies

  • Comment posted by SuperDuper, at 16:02 16 Jan

    Beautiful, majestic and powerful complete domination. Was as expected, but 3 points and plenty more to go.

    Hats off Agent Rafa, you completed task better than expected.

    Now for all the tears from the haters…. Lovely Sunday 👌

  • Comment posted by 00353, at 16:01 16 Jan

    Great win - one down and one to go before the big 2 return. Pity about Rafa - always liked him - poor set of results in the Blue half. City look to be uncatchable at this stage - at least we're not listening to Utd fans telling us how poor we have been again!!

    • Reply posted by fairplay2u, at 16:13 16 Jan

      fairplay2u replied:
      Not so fast you were very, very poor and average again without Mane and Salah and that arm waving idiotic bully on the side line has run out of ideas ! RAFA is free to return ! GGMU !!!!!!!

  • Comment posted by beatles63, at 17:12 16 Jan

    At least the Bees came to play. Hope they stay up.

    • Reply posted by zuma, at 17:56 16 Jan

      zuma replied:
      In their own box, all eleven of them.

  • Comment posted by HarveytheGreat, at 15:59 16 Jan

    Good 3 points.

    Be hard to close the gap to City.
    But we must believe we can.

    Well done Raffa

    Pity you got sacked before you could complete your mission.

    • Reply posted by imado, at 16:24 16 Jan

      imado replied:
      Crystal Palace game will be very difficult.

  • Comment posted by Jose, at 15:57 16 Jan

    No Salah, no Mane, no problem. YNWA

    • Reply posted by Canadian, at 16:43 16 Jan

      Canadian replied:
      How long can you say that for? A season? Half a season? No chance.

  • Comment posted by RedMan, at 15:55 16 Jan

    3 points that we needed - Still have a gap to close.

    • Reply posted by vince, at 16:59 16 Jan

      vince replied:
      Sadly as much as I hope I think the gap is too big now

  • Comment posted by Agent Cooper, at 15:59 16 Jan

    3 sweet points 😎

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, at 16:16 16 Jan

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      You work with Agent Rafa? 😉

  • Comment posted by BASMANIAC, at 16:34 16 Jan

    So, no Salah, no Mane -- just the 27 shots on goal, just 13 on target, just a 3-0 win -- yeah, a REAL crisis at Anfield -- will the haters EVER learn??

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, at 15:55 16 Jan

    3-0 wasn't a reflection of the game. Better second half by LFC though

    • Reply posted by NNNNNNNNNNineteen, at 23:08 16 Jan