Match ends, Liverpool 3, Brentford 0.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp promised that his side will "go for everything" in their pursuit of runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City after they moved up to second.
The Reds overcame a stubborn Brentford side at Anfield, but are still 11 points off City, albeit with a game in hand.
"We don't have to convince anyone outside to believe. If they want to believe they can believe," said Klopp after his side's 3-0 win.
"If you are with us, you will enjoy the ride and we will go for everything. We are ready to go as much as we can."
Fabinho's far-post header eased some of the tension that had built up at Anfield over 43 goalless minutes, but the home fans were relieved when Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo sliced wide from a fine position after the break.
Shortly afterwards, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain connected with an Andy Robertson cross to double the lead and Takumi Minamino came off the bench to side-foot home a third.
It will take a spectacular and sudden disintegration in Manchester City's form, and a near flawless run-in from Liverpool to reverse the teams' standings by May. City have dropped just 10 points so far this season.
Liverpool find a way without star duo
It was the first time since May 2017 that Liverpool had lined up without either Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane for a Premier League match. And, for a while, it showed.
Liverpool had huffed and puffed to little effect against 10-man Arsenal in the Carabao Cup in midweek and once again they initially dominated possession without making an impression on the scoreline.
With Salah and Mane away on international duty, the hosts lacked the necessary guile and dexterity to prise apart the packed ranks of defenders.
Virgil van Dijk had a close-range effort well saved by the spread-eagled Alvaro Fernandez, but otherwise Liverpool were restricted to long-range sighters, half-chance snap-shots and hopeful crosses which defenders Ethan Pinnock, Pontus Janssen and Kristoffer Ajer, all six foot four inches or more, cleared with ease.
The breakthrough came less than two minutes before the interval as Trent Alexander-Arnold's corner skidded through a crowded six-yard box for Fabinho to divert in at the far post.
Brentford, with a skinny 25% of possession, had offered some threat before the opener. Ivan Toney and Vitaly Janelt were not far away with shots from a good distance out, while Liverpool's high defensive line left them looking with relief for the assistant referee's flag on a couple of other occasions.
And after the break Mbeumo wasted a glaring opening. Having twisted inside Joel Matip, he had a clear sight of goal, but cracked his shot wide of the post from just inside the box.
It was the key moment in the game. Liverpool, stung into action, found another gear. Diogo Jota was denied by Fernandez and rattled the post before Oxlade-Chamberlain's diving header all but ended the visitors' hopes.
Oxlade-Chamberlain departed with an ankle injury and his replacement Minamino took advantage after Brentford attempted to play out from the back with calamitous consequences.
The final 10 minutes were played out in open style. The home fans greeted impending victory by singing the name of their former manager Rafael Benitez, who had been relieved of his duties at neighbours Everton, as 17-year-old Premier League debutant Kaide Gordon wasted a chance at one end for Liverpool and the impressive Toney did the same for the Bees at the other.
While unable to match the draw they produced in the reverse fixture in September, Brentford are 10 points above the relegation zone and well on target to survive their first season in the top flight in 74 years.
Player of the match
RobertsonAndrew Robertson
Liverpool
Avg
- Squad number26Player nameRobertsonAverage rating
8.37
- Squad number3Player nameFabinhoAverage rating
8.17
- Squad number9Player nameRoberto FirminoAverage rating
8.06
- Squad number14Player nameHendersonAverage rating
8.05
- Squad number4Player namevan DijkAverage rating
8.04
- Squad number17Player nameJonesAverage rating
7.99
- Squad number15Player nameOxlade-ChamberlainAverage rating
7.98
- Squad number32Player nameMatipAverage rating
7.98
- Squad number18Player nameMinaminoAverage rating
7.94
- Squad number20Player nameDiogo JotaAverage rating
7.93
- Squad number66Player nameAlexander-ArnoldAverage rating
7.84
- Squad number49Player nameGordonAverage rating
7.70
- Squad number1Player nameAlissonAverage rating
7.66
- Squad number7Player nameMilnerAverage rating
7.16
Brentford
Avg
- Squad number17Player nameToneyAverage rating
5.15
- Squad number19Player nameMbeumoAverage rating
4.99
- Squad number40Player nameFernándezAverage rating
4.95
- Squad number20Player nameAjerAverage rating
4.85
- Squad number5Player namePinnockAverage rating
4.75
- Squad number6Player nameNørgaardAverage rating
4.75
- Squad number27Player nameJaneltAverage rating
4.71
- Squad number3Player nameHenryAverage rating
4.70
- Squad number18Player nameJanssonAverage rating
4.70
- Squad number26Player nameBaptisteAverage rating
4.69
- Squad number30Player nameRoerslevAverage rating
4.67
- Squad number7Player nameCanósAverage rating
4.52
- Squad number8Player nameJensenAverage rating
4.47
- Squad number11Player nameWissaAverage rating
4.07
Line-ups
Liverpool
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Alisson
- 66Alexander-Arnold
- 32Matip
- 4van Dijk
- 26Robertson
- 14Henderson
- 3Fabinho
- 17Jones
- 15Oxlade-ChamberlainSubstituted forMinaminoat 74'minutes
- 9FirminoSubstituted forMilnerat 78'minutes
- 20JotaSubstituted forGordonat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Konaté
- 7Milner
- 12Gomez
- 18Minamino
- 21Tsimikas
- 49Gordon
- 62Kelleher
- 76N Williams
- 80Morton
Brentford
Formation 3-5-2
- 40Fernández
- 20AjerBooked at 19mins
- 18Jansson
- 5Pinnock
- 30Roerslev
- 26BaptisteSubstituted forWissaat 68'minutes
- 6Nørgaard
- 27Janelt
- 3HenrySubstituted forCanósat 49'minutes
- 19MbeumoSubstituted forJensenat 75'minutes
- 17Toney
Substitutes
- 7Canós
- 8Jensen
- 9Forss
- 11Wissa
- 14Ghoddos
- 28Bidstrup
- 29Bech Sørensen
- 36Stevens
- 49Lössl
- Referee:
- Jonathan Moss
- Attendance:
- 52,824
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home27
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home13
- Away1
- Corners
- Home9
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Liverpool 3, Brentford 0.
Post update
Foul by Kaide Gordon (Liverpool).
Post update
Ethan Pinnock (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ivan Toney (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mathias Jensen.
Post update
Foul by James Milner (Liverpool).
Post update
Mads Roerslev (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sergi Canós (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yoane Wissa.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Takumi Minamino (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James Milner.
Post update
Offside, Liverpool. Takumi Minamino tries a through ball, but Trent Alexander-Arnold is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kaide Gordon (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Takumi Minamino with a through ball.
Post update
Attempt saved. Curtis Jones (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Fabinho with a headed pass.
Post update
Foul by Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool).
Post update
Vitaly Janelt (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Ethan Pinnock.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Kaide Gordon replaces Diogo Jota.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. James Milner replaces Roberto Firmino.
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool 3, Brentford 0. Takumi Minamino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Roberto Firmino.
Post update
Attempt missed. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Fabinho.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Mathias Jensen replaces Bryan Mbeumo.
