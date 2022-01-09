Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Hibernian and Australia forward Martin Boyle has been offered a move to Saudi Arabia, with the lure of a £1m-a-year salary. (Scottish Sun) external-link

If Hearts defender John Souttar decides to snub offers from a host of English clubs in favour of going to Rangers, he wants the move done in the January transfer window. (Daily Record) external-link

Motherwell have had a bid for Partick Thistle striker Zak Rudden rejected, with St Johnstone also keen on the 21-year-old. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Aston Villa have submitted a bid for Dundee United's 17-year-old defender Kerr Smith. (Football Insider) external-link

Hibernian are ready to offer out of favour Norwich City defender Rocky Bushiri a six-month loan deal. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem won't allow their 23-year-old captain Danilho Doekhi to leave for anything less than £2m in January, with Rangers strongly linked to the central defender, who will be out of contract in the summer. (Daily Record) external-link

West Ham manager David Moyes reckons more Scots will arrive in the Premier League after Nathan Patterson's move from Rangers to Everton, with Bexit a driving factor. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers left-back James Maxwell, currently on loan at Ayr United, says he accepts that he will probably need to move on from Ibrox. (Daily Record) external-link