Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Hibernian, Motherwell, Hearts, Dundee United, Boyle, Souttar, Doekhi, Rudden
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Hibernian and Australia forward Martin Boyle has been offered a move to Saudi Arabia, with the lure of a £1m-a-year salary. (Scottish Sun)
If Hearts defender John Souttar decides to snub offers from a host of English clubs in favour of going to Rangers, he wants the move done in the January transfer window. (Daily Record)
Motherwell have had a bid for Partick Thistle striker Zak Rudden rejected, with St Johnstone also keen on the 21-year-old. (Scottish Sun)
Aston Villa have submitted a bid for Dundee United's 17-year-old defender Kerr Smith. (Football Insider)
Hibernian are ready to offer out of favour Norwich City defender Rocky Bushiri a six-month loan deal. (Scottish Sun)
Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem won't allow their 23-year-old captain Danilho Doekhi to leave for anything less than £2m in January, with Rangers strongly linked to the central defender, who will be out of contract in the summer. (Daily Record)
West Ham manager David Moyes reckons more Scots will arrive in the Premier League after Nathan Patterson's move from Rangers to Everton, with Bexit a driving factor. (Daily Record)
Rangers left-back James Maxwell, currently on loan at Ayr United, says he accepts that he will probably need to move on from Ibrox. (Daily Record)
Soundings suggest that a majority of the ten SWPL 1 clubs are in favour of leaving Scottish Women's Football and playing under the auspices of the SPFL. (Herald)