Last updated on .From the section Gillingham

Steve Evans has left his position as Gillingham manager with immediate effect, after agreeing to terminate his contract by mutual consent.

The Gills, who have lost six of their past seven League One games, are 22nd in the table and lost 4-0 at home to Ipswich on Saturday.

Former Rotherham United and Leeds United boss Evans, 59, had been in charge at Priestfield since 2019.

Assistant manager Paul Raynor has also left the club.

Their departures follow a run of 13 matches without a win in all competitions.

In a statement, Gillingham said: "The club wishes to thank Steve for all his efforts over the past two years in circumstances that have been significantly more difficult and challenging due to the Covid pandemic and wishes him well in the future.

"The search for a new head coach/manager will begin immediately."

More to follow.