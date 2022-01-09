Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Steve Evans made his Wales debut against Liechtenstein in November 2006

Ex-Wales international Steve Evans has been appointed manager of Cymru North side Colwyn Bay.

The 42-year-old, who left his role as The New Saints assistant boss when manager Scott Ruscoe departed in April 2020, succeeds Craig Hogg.

Evans made a playing comeback when he joined Caernarfon Town at the start of the season, but said a return to management was his aim.

"I'm looking forward to the challenge ahead," Evans said.

The former Wrexham and New Saints defender won seven senior Wales caps.

Bay, who are currently sixth in the second tier Cymru North, parted company with former Everton player Hogg in December.