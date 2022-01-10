Last updated on .From the section Hartlepool

Marcus Carver has been one of the most prolific strikers in the National League North this season

Hartlepool United have signed striker Marcus Carver from National League North side Southport, with the fee and contract terms undisclosed.

Southport say they accepted a bid for the 28-year-old forward, who has scored 12 goals in 17 league games for the Sandgrounders this season.

Carver has Football League experience with Accrington, and lists Chorley and Halifax among his former clubs.

"I am delighted to get Marcus in with us," Pools boss Graeme Lee said. external-link

"He has the attitude, character and work ethic we are looking for. He has already scored 17 goals this season and hopefully more to come in blue and white."

