Victory moved fifth-placed Juventus six points ahead of Roma in the Serie A table

Jose Mourinho said his Roma side suffered a "psychological collapse" after conceding three goals in seven minutes in their defeat to Juventus.

Roma had led 3-1 with 20 minutes left before Juve's stunning comeback.

Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini also had a late penalty saved by Wojciech Szczesny after Matthijs de Ligt had been shown a second yellow card for handball.

"We did very well for 70 minutes, but after that it was a psychological collapse," Mourinho told DAZN.

"When you're in trouble you're supposed to get back up and show what your made of, but there are people in the changing room here who are a bit too nice, a bit too weak."

Mourinho's side, who had loan signing Ainsley Maitland-Niles in the starting XI for the first time, went ahead on 11 minutes when Tammy Abraham nodded home Jordan Veretout's near-post corner for his 14th goal in all competitions this season.

Paulo Dybala levelled for Juve shortly before half-time with a guided effort into the corner from the edge of the box.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan restored Roma's lead at the start of the second half when his long-range effort deflected off Daniele Rugani and looped over Szczesny, before Pellegrini curled a stunning 25 yard free-kick into the top corner to put the home side seemingly on course for a comfortable victory.

However, Juve's comeback began on 70 minutes when Manuel Locatelli headed home Alvaro Morata's cross from six yards.

Two minutes later, substitute Dejan Kulusevski saw his close-range range strike initially ruled out for offside, but the decision was overturned after a lengthy video assistant referee check.

Defender Mattia De Sciglio then sparked scenes of delirium among the visiting players when he drilled home the winner into the bottom corner from inside the area.

There was still time for more drama inside the final 10 minutes when centre-back De Ligt was sent off for a second bookable offence after blocking Abraham's shot with his arm in the area.

Pellegrini took the spot-kick but Szczesny guessed the right way and palmed the ball clear.

The win keeps Juventus fifth and three points behind Atalanta, who sit fourth in the final Champions league spot after thrashing Udinese 6-2. Roma stay in eighth place.

Milan ease to win

Ibrahimovic, 40, has now scored three goals in his last six appearances

AC Milan kept up the pressure on title rivals Inter with a comfortable 3-0 win at Venezia.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic tapped home his eighth goal of the season from Rafael Leao's cross to give Stefano Pioli's side the lead after just two minutes.

The visitors doubled their lead at the start of the second half when Theo Hernandez latched onto Leao's pass before rifling into the corner.

Venezia were reduced to 10 men when defender Michael Svoboda was sent off for handling the ball on the line, with Hernandez dispatching the spot-kick to complete a comfortable victory.

The win briefly moved Milan to the top of the Serie A table, though Inter returned to the summit with a 2-1 win over Lazio in Sunday's late game.

Milan Skriniar headed a second-half winner for Simone Inzaghi's side after Ciro Immobile had cancelled out Alessandro Bastoni's early opener at the San Siro.