A red flare went off in Reading keeper Rafael's goalmouth at Aggborough after what proved to be Kidderminster Harriers' winning goal

FA Cup giantkillers Kidderminster Harriers must wait to see if any action is taken over the on-field scenes that soured Saturday's third-round win over Championship strugglers Reading.

Amari Morgan-Smith's late winner at Aggborough prompted a red flare being thrown into the Reading penalty area.

This was then followed by a post-match pitch invasion, which upset beaten Reading boss Veljko Paunovic.

"The safety of all of us was put in jeopardy," said Paunovic.

"And even worse things could have happened.

"I thought the best thing was to run inside, but then I thought I couldn't leave my team out there so I went to bring the players inside quickly and tell them not to respond.

"I was very worried for their safety because it was too close and aggressive.

There was disorder involving both sets of fans at Aggborough before Saturday's cup tie

"Tom Dele-Bashiru was insulted so I tried to say 'don't do anything'. I don't want to make a case of it, but I don't think this is how it should be.

"It was challenging, it wasn't safe and it wasn't very nice to hear what people were saying to our players and the rest of our staff.

"We understand the world we are living in, it happens. It's just insults, but it's not nice because you don't know when someone will overstep the boundaries and do something else. It was bad."

A Football Association spokesman said on Sunday that any response to Saturday's events will depend on the content of match referee Gavin Ward's report, which is likely to appear on Monday.

Harriers held on to win after 14 minutes of time added-on time - also partially caused by a bad knee injury to Reading substitute Felipe Araruna.

Home fans then taunted the travelling Reading fans before police eventually cleared the pitch.

West Ham back at Aggborough - 28 years on

Harriers' reward for Saturday's 2-1 win was another home tie in the fourth round draw, having been paired with Premier League high fliers West Ham United.

It is a repeat of the Harriers-Hammers tie which took place at Aggborough in February 1994 at the fifth-round stage.

West Ham won that tie 1-0 - with a Lee Chapman header. But their manager David Moyes will not have such happy memories of his own visit to Worcestershire in the previous round with Preston North End.