Everton-Leicester on Tuesday postponed

Everton's game against Leicester was originally due to be played on 19 December

Everton's Premier League home match with Leicester City on Tuesday has been postponed because the Foxes do not have enough players to fulfil the fixture.

The Premier League accepted Leicester's request to call the game off because of Covid-19 cases, injuries and players on Africa Cup of Nations duty.

Premier League rules say a club must play a game if they have 13 outfield players and one goalkeeper available.

It is the 19th top-flight game off this season for pandemic-related reasons.

It is also the second time this fixture has been postponed, after it was rescheduled from its original 19 December date because of cases in the Leicester squad.

"The board was able to make its decision in advance of the fixture to give clarity to the affected clubs and their fans," the Premier League said.

"We apologise for the inconvenience and disruption caused to supporters who planned on attending and watching the game, and we are aware that postponements will disappoint fans.

"The board assesses applications to postpone matches on a case-by-case basis, based on existing rules and adapted Covid-19 postponement guidance, implemented in light of the new Omicron variant.

"The board will assess a number of factors, including the ability of a club to field a team; the status, severity and potential impact of the outbreak at the club; and the ability of the players to safely prepare for and play the match."