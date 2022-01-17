Corner, Cabo Verde. Conceded by Samuel Oum Gouet.
Line-ups
Cape Verde
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Évora Dias
- 22Fortes
- 3Monteiro Sanches Borges
- 4Lopes
- 2dos Santos Tavares
- 16Tavares dos Santos
- 25Semedo Afonso
- 7Correia Andrade
- 18Rocha Santos
- 8Varela Semedo
- 10Monteiro Alvarenga
Substitutes
- 6Silva Soares
- 9Benchimol Tavares
- 11Mendes Rodrigues
- 12Brazão da Rosa
- 14dos Santos Rodrigues
- 15Alvés Furtado
- 17Fortès
- 21Dias Gonçalves
- 23Sousa Ramos
- 24Moreira Fernandes
- 26Spinola Lima
- 27Évora Nascimento
Cameroon
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 24Onana
- 19Fai
- 4Moukoudi
- 5Ngadeu
- 25Tolo
- 14Oum Gouet
- 3Moumi Ngamaleu
- 15Kunde
- 8Zambo Anguissa
- 12Toko Ekambi
- 10Aboubakar
Substitutes
- 1Efala
- 6Oyongo
- 7N'Jie
- 9Bahoken
- 11Bassogog
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 16Epassy
- 17Mbaizo
- 22Onguéné
- 26Onana
- 27Léa Siliki
- 28Neyou
- Referee:
- Sadok Selmi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Patrick Andrade (Cabo Verde).
Post update
Foul by Samuel Oum Gouet (Cameroon).
Post update
Lisandro Semedo (Cabo Verde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Post update
Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu (Cameroon) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Patrick Andrade (Cabo Verde).
Post update
Attempt saved. Michael Ngadeu (Cameroon) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pierre Kunde with a headed pass.
Post update
Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Pico.
Post update
Attempt missed. Harold-Desty Moukoudi (Cameroon) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Dylan Tavares.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.