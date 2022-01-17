Africa Cup of Nations - Group A
Cape VerdeCape Verde0CameroonCameroon0

Afcon 2021: Cape Verde v Cameroon

Line-ups

Cape Verde

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Évora Dias
  • 22Fortes
  • 3Monteiro Sanches Borges
  • 4Lopes
  • 2dos Santos Tavares
  • 16Tavares dos Santos
  • 25Semedo Afonso
  • 7Correia Andrade
  • 18Rocha Santos
  • 8Varela Semedo
  • 10Monteiro Alvarenga

Substitutes

  • 6Silva Soares
  • 9Benchimol Tavares
  • 11Mendes Rodrigues
  • 12Brazão da Rosa
  • 14dos Santos Rodrigues
  • 15Alvés Furtado
  • 17Fortès
  • 21Dias Gonçalves
  • 23Sousa Ramos
  • 24Moreira Fernandes
  • 26Spinola Lima
  • 27Évora Nascimento

Cameroon

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 24Onana
  • 19Fai
  • 4Moukoudi
  • 5Ngadeu
  • 25Tolo
  • 14Oum Gouet
  • 3Moumi Ngamaleu
  • 15Kunde
  • 8Zambo Anguissa
  • 12Toko Ekambi
  • 10Aboubakar

Substitutes

  • 1Efala
  • 6Oyongo
  • 7N'Jie
  • 9Bahoken
  • 11Bassogog
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 16Epassy
  • 17Mbaizo
  • 22Onguéné
  • 26Onana
  • 27Léa Siliki
  • 28Neyou
Referee:
Sadok Selmi

Match Stats

Home TeamCape VerdeAway TeamCameroon
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home0
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Cabo Verde. Conceded by Samuel Oum Gouet.

  2. Post update

    Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Patrick Andrade (Cabo Verde).

  4. Post update

    Foul by Samuel Oum Gouet (Cameroon).

  5. Post update

    Lisandro Semedo (Cabo Verde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

  7. Post update

    Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu (Cameroon) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Patrick Andrade (Cabo Verde).

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Michael Ngadeu (Cameroon) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pierre Kunde with a headed pass.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Pico.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harold-Desty Moukoudi (Cameroon) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu with a cross following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Dylan Tavares.

  13. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  14. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

