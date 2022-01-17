Goal! Burkina Faso 1, Ethiopia 0. Cyrille Bayala (Burkina Faso) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adama Guira with a through ball.
Line-ups
Burkina Faso
Formation 4-3-3
- 23Ouédraogo
- 9Kaboré
- 14Dayo
- 12Tapsoba
- 25Yago
- 24Guira
- 20Sangaré
- 22Touré
- 10Traoré
- 19Bandé
- 21Bayala
Substitutes
- 1Sawadogo
- 2Ouattara
- 3Traoré
- 4Ouattara
- 5Malo
- 8Nikièma
- 11Konaté
- 15Tapsoba
- 17Sanogo
- 18Ouédraogo
- 27Nikiema
- 28Ouattara
Ethiopia
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 22Shanko
- 21Tonjo
- 15Tamene
- 16Bayeh
- 20Yusef
- 8Yohannes
- 12Endashaw
- 27Hotessa
- 7Dagnachew
- 10Nasir
- 9Kebede
Substitutes
- 1Tassew
- 2Hamid
- 3Mohammed
- 4Debebe
- 6Panom
- 11Gebremichael
- 13Solomon
- 14Alemu
- 17Melayu
- 19Gugesa
- 24Tafesse
- 25Reshid
- Referee:
- Ahmad Heeralall
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away1
Live Text
Goal!
Foul by Abubeker Nasir (Ethiopia).
Farid Ouédraogo (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Dawa Hotessa (Ethiopia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Getaneh Kebede.
Asrat Tonjo (Ethiopia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Bertrand Traoré (Burkina Faso).
Attempt missed. Gustavo Sangaré (Burkina Faso) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high. Assisted by Hassane Bandé.
Asrat Tonjo (Ethiopia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Blati Touré (Burkina Faso).
Asrat Tonjo (Ethiopia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Adama Guira (Burkina Faso).
Corner, Burkina Faso. Conceded by Ramadan Yusef.
Attempt saved. Hassane Bandé (Burkina Faso) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Yihun Endashaw (Ethiopia) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Getaneh Kebede (Ethiopia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Abubeker Nasir.
Corner, Ethiopia. Conceded by Steeve Yago.
Post update
Corner, Ethiopia. Conceded by Issoufou Dayo.
Attempt missed. Blati Touré (Burkina Faso) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt saved. Surafel Dagnachew (Ethiopia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Foul by Adama Guira (Burkina Faso).
