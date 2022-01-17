Africa Cup of Nations - Group A
Burkina FasoBurkina Faso1EthiopiaEthiopia0

Afcon 2021: Burkina Faso v Ethiopia

Line-ups

Burkina Faso

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Ouédraogo
  • 9Kaboré
  • 14Dayo
  • 12Tapsoba
  • 25Yago
  • 24Guira
  • 20Sangaré
  • 22Touré
  • 10Traoré
  • 19Bandé
  • 21Bayala

Substitutes

  • 1Sawadogo
  • 2Ouattara
  • 3Traoré
  • 4Ouattara
  • 5Malo
  • 8Nikièma
  • 11Konaté
  • 15Tapsoba
  • 17Sanogo
  • 18Ouédraogo
  • 27Nikiema
  • 28Ouattara

Ethiopia

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Shanko
  • 21Tonjo
  • 15Tamene
  • 16Bayeh
  • 20Yusef
  • 8Yohannes
  • 12Endashaw
  • 27Hotessa
  • 7Dagnachew
  • 10Nasir
  • 9Kebede

Substitutes

  • 1Tassew
  • 2Hamid
  • 3Mohammed
  • 4Debebe
  • 6Panom
  • 11Gebremichael
  • 13Solomon
  • 14Alemu
  • 17Melayu
  • 19Gugesa
  • 24Tafesse
  • 25Reshid
Referee:
Ahmad Heeralall

Match Stats

Home TeamBurkina FasoAway TeamEthiopia
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home4
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away1

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Burkina Faso 1, Ethiopia 0. Cyrille Bayala (Burkina Faso) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adama Guira with a through ball.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Abubeker Nasir (Ethiopia).

  3. Post update

    Farid Ouédraogo (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dawa Hotessa (Ethiopia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Getaneh Kebede.

  5. Post update

    Asrat Tonjo (Ethiopia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Bertrand Traoré (Burkina Faso).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gustavo Sangaré (Burkina Faso) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high. Assisted by Hassane Bandé.

  8. Post update

    Asrat Tonjo (Ethiopia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Blati Touré (Burkina Faso).

  10. Post update

    Asrat Tonjo (Ethiopia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Adama Guira (Burkina Faso).

  12. Post update

    Corner, Burkina Faso. Conceded by Ramadan Yusef.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Hassane Bandé (Burkina Faso) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Yihun Endashaw (Ethiopia) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Getaneh Kebede (Ethiopia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Abubeker Nasir.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Ethiopia. Conceded by Steeve Yago.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Ethiopia. Conceded by Issoufou Dayo.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Blati Touré (Burkina Faso) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Surafel Dagnachew (Ethiopia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Adama Guira (Burkina Faso).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon32106247
2Burkina Faso32013216
3Cape Verde31111104
4Ethiopia300316-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Guinea21101014
2Senegal21101014
3Malawi21012203
4Zimbabwe200213-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco22003036
2Gabon21102114
3Ghana201112-11
4Comoros200203-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria22004136
2Egypt21011103
3Guinea-Bissau201101-11
4Sudan201113-21

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ivory Coast21103214
2Equatorial Guinea21011103
3Sierra Leone20202202
4Algeria201101-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gambia21102114
2Mali21102114
3Tunisia21014133
4Mauritania200205-50
