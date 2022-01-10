Last updated on .From the section Scottish

First minister Nicola Sturgeon is yet to make a final decision over whether crowd restrictions at Scottish matches will be lifted next week. (Record) external-link

Celtic have targeted a £3m move for Charlotte FC's Australia midfielder Riley McGree, 23. (Sun) external-link

Udinese will return with a second bid for Celtic defender Stephen Welsh, 21. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Celtic are close to formalising a permanent deal for on-loan Benfica winger Jota, 22. (Record) external-link

Hearts and Scotland defender John Souttar, 25, has the qualities to cope with life at Ibrox if he joins Rangers, says former Ibrox and national manager Alex McLeish. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Middlesbrough want to take Rangers defender Jack Simpson, 25 on loan. (Sun) external-link

Swansea and QPR are also keen on Rangers' Simpson. (Express) external-link

Rangers are planning a pre-contract move for Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist, 29. (Mail) external-link

Aston Villa have made a move for Dundee United defender Kerr Smith, 17. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Dundee United, Hearts and other Scottish clubs are monitoring Lawrence Shankland's situation after reports in Belgium suggesting Beerschot are willing to listen to offers for the Scotland striker, 26. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander wants a rule change so Bosman signings cannot play against their future employers, as he ponders whether to select Tony Watt against Dundee United next month after the striker agreed a summer move to Tannadice. (Record) external-link