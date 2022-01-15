Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Arts
Taster
Local
Three
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
Search BBC
Search BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Cricket
Formula 1
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
All Sport
Home
Football
Cricket
Formula 1
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Gossip
Transfers
Top Scorers
All Teams
Leagues & Cups
European
Women
SAT 15 Jan 2022
The FA Trophy
Wrexham
Wrexham
17:30
Folkestone Invicta
Folkestone Invicta
Venue:
Racecourse Ground
Wrexham v Folkestone Invicta
Last updated on
37 minutes ago
37 minutes ago
.
From the section
Football
Match report to follow.
Scores, Results & Fixtures
Saturday 15th January 2022
Wrexham
Wrexham
17:30
Folkestone Invicta
Folkestone Invicta
Stourbridge
Stourbridge
13:30
Guiseley
Guiseley
Aldershot
Aldershot Town
15:00
Bromley
Bromley
Alfreton
Alfreton Town
15:00
Halifax
FC Halifax Town
Boreham Wood
Boreham Wood
15:00
Maidstone United
Maidstone United
Dag & Red
Dagenham & Redbridge
15:00
Southend
Southend United
Dartford
Dartford
15:00
Weymouth
Weymouth
Morpeth Town
Morpeth Town
15:00
Boston United
Boston United
Notts County
Notts County
15:00
Eastleigh
Eastleigh
Southport
Southport
15:00
Solihull Moors
Solihull Moors
Spennymoor Town
Spennymoor Town
15:00
Plymouth Parkway
Plymouth Parkway
St Albans City
St Albans City
15:00
Cheshunt
Cheshunt
View all
16 The FA Trophy scores
Top Stories
The Ashes: England remove Warner & Labuschagne to boost hopes after collapse - clips, radio & text
Live
Live
From the section
Cricket
Karatsev outclasses Murray in Sydney final - reaction
Live
Live
From the section
Tennis
Djokovic detained ahead of Australian visa appeal
5h
about 5 hours ago
From the section
BBC News