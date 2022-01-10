The 12,500-capacity Kassam Stadium has been Oxford United's home since 2001

Oxford United hope to build a new stadium at Stratfield Brake in the city, according to a leaked letter.

The League One club have played at the Kassam Stadium since 2001, but do not own the ground. Their lease is due to expire in 2026.

The letter outlines the U's plans to build a new 18,000-capacity stadium, as well as associated facilities.

The proposal is expected to be discussed at an Oxford County Council cabinet meeting on 18 January.

The Stratfield Brake site, near Kidlington, is home to a number of community sports teams including Kidlington Cricket Club, the Gosford All Blacks rugby team and youth football sides.

Indonesian businessman Anindya Bakrie has spoken about putting sustainability at the core of Oxford United's future aims, particularly when it comes to securing the club a long-term home.

Bakrie, who has been involved in the club for three years as a minority investor, is bidding to become a significant shareholder at the club, subject to English Football League approval.

The proposal includes training facilities and community sports grounds on the Stratfield Brake site as well as retail, hotel facilities and a conference centre.

"We need to do proper planning. We want to involve not only the community, to make sure that there are a lot of communal areas, but we [also] want to talk to a lot of people who have done this before to make it sustainable," Bakrie told BBC South Today in November.

"Oxford [as a city] has its own ambition to be carbon neutral before 2050 and we have to support it."

Bakrie has also made clear his desire to see the 129-year-old club promoted to the Championship within two years.

"It's an opportunity to make a real community hub, not just for us as a club but for the local community, and it will be a much bigger project than just a stadium," Paul Perros, chairman of OxVox, the Oxford United Supporters Trust, told BBC Radio Oxford.

"You start at the base level - every fan will tell you, we want four sides [to the stadium]. That's a given.

"But also for fans we want the atmosphere, we want the facilities, we want also - which is massively important - the club to be able to profit from the site because we just don't where we are.

"We're not able to stay sustainable where we are, so this will give us that opportunity."