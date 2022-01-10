Peterborough United new boy Bali Mumba is eager to "kick on" in his career after marking the start of his loan spell with his first professional goal.

The 20-year-old was signed from Norwich City on Thursday and scored in Posh's FA Cup win over Bristol Rovers.

He was brought on as a half-time substitute and burst through to make it 2-1 against their League Two opponents.

"I never thought it would go like this - this is the best it can get," he told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

Mumba began the season by making his first Premier League appearance for Norwich at Manchester City in August and the following month started a Carabao Cup tie against Liverpool.

But that was his last senior game before Saturday's cup tie at the Weston Homes Stadium.

"From minute one when I came on, I wanted to be positive and I wanted to change the game - I wanted to be that outlet for us, the one who picks up the ball and drives (forward) and creates chances, that's the type of player that I want to be," said Mumba.

"I did a one-two with Sam (Szmodics) and saw the defender reach and miss the ball and my eyes lit up. I thought 'yeah, this is my chance' and I tucked it away."

His loan spell will run to the end of the season and he added: "I just want to prove a point. There are people I have to prove wrong, there are always doubters.

"I am here for a reason, to mature in the game, and that's my main target, to take every opportunity and every chance that I get. They've sent me here to grow and develop and I want to go back as a mature young lad and kick on."