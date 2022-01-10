Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Andrew Fisher has been a regular at MK Dons in the last two seasons

Swansea City are close to signing MK Dons goalkeeper Andrew Fisher for a fee expected to be in the region of £400,000.

The 23-year-old is set to follow former boss Russell Martin to Swansea having played under him at MK Dons.

Fisher has made 64 Dons appearances since joining the League One club from Blackburn Rovers in October 2020.

Dons boss Liam Manning said on Monday they had accepted a bid from Swansea for their number one.

"It's disappointing, timing-wise, and with how it's played out with the noise and disruption," Manning said. "He won't be involved tomorrow [against AFC Wimbledon]."

Martin believes Fisher's qualities make him an ideal fit for his possession-based style.

The Blackburn academy product had previously spent time on loan with the Dons, as well as Northampton Town.

Wigan-born Fisher made four cup appearances for Blackburn.

Known for his distribution, Fisher joined Martin's Dons on loan in January 2020 and, though he was a back-up option at that stage, returned on a permanent deal 10 months later.

After Swansea lost Newcastle United loanee Freddie Woodman - their first choice in goal for two seasons under Steve Cooper - Martin initially handed Steven Benda the keeper's shirt this season.

He was replaced in September by Ben Hamer, but the 34-year-old is now likely to make way for Fisher.

Benda, 23, could move on this month should Swansea complete a deal for Fisher.