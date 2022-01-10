Last updated on .From the section Football

Frank Tobin scored three goals in 91 appearances for Guernsey FC since his debut in September 2017

A chance meeting with Jersey Bulls manager Gary Freeman at Jersey airport paved the way for Guernsey FC defender Frank Tobin to move islands.

Tobin has become the first player to sign for both Channel Island clubs after agreeing to move to the Bulls.

The former Bristol City youngster moved to Jersey last year but was still flying to Guernsey FC matches.

"I was travelling to Guernsey for a game and he saw me in my Guernsey tracksuit," Tobin told BBC Jersey.

"We've seen each other before through football, it's two small islands so you know each other, then we were just chatting and exchanged numbers.

"We left it and I said I was focusing on Guernsey and then at Christmas-time I reached out and he was happy (to do the transfer)."

Frank Tobin can play on the right or in the centre of defence, as well as midfield

Tobin, who works for a finance firm, moved from Guernsey to Jersey in November to be closer to his Jersey-based girlfriend.

But he spent the first half of this season flying either to Guernsey or London for Green Lions matches in Isthmian League South Central.

"I was spending so many weekends in Jersey and working here I was like 'it's probably time'," said Tobin.

"For the club it was quite expensive," Tobin added on his travel to matches.

"It was quite hard with travelling and with Covid being quite high in both islands, it was quite risky and wasn't sustainable.

"When I was back in Bristol for Christmas chatting to friends and family, it was time to make the move and I spoke to the Guernsey FC manager."

Tobin has begun training with his new team-mates but said he does not expect to go straight into the Jersey side.

"When I was playing for Guernsey I wasn't training, I was just playing games, so in terms of kicking a ball I've not done it very much," he said.

"I've played against them (Jersey) in the Muratti. I wouldn't say it (training) was awkward, it was just quite funny, but after a few sessions it'll be fun and I'll be good friends with them."