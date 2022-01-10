Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Three of Offrande Zanzala's five goals for Barrow this season have come in League Two

Exeter City have signed Barrow striker Offrande Zanzala on loan until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old Congolese forward has scored five goals in 27 appearances since signing a two-year deal at Barrow in the summer after leaving Carlisle.

Having started out at Derby County, Zanzala has spent time at Crewe, Accrington and Stevenage.

Exeter have been looking to bolster their forward options after Sam Nombe suffered a hamstring injury last month.

"He's lost his confidence, realises he needs to go somewhere to get that back, and has a great opportunity at a great club in Exeter to play some games and hopefully score some goals in the remainder of the season," Barrow boss Mark Cooper told BBC Radio Cumbria.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.