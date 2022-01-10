Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Summanen helped Finland qualify for the 2022 Women's Euros

Tottenham have signed Finland midfielder Eveliina Summanen from Swedish side Kristianstads DFF for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old, who has won 34 caps, has signed a contract until 2023, with the option of a further year.

"It's a dream to sign for Tottenham. I'm very proud to be a Spurs player and play in one of the top leagues in the world," she said.

The deal is subject to a work permit and is Spurs' first January signing.

"I felt that now is the right time to take the next step in my career - I can't wait to get started," Summanen said.

"The club has big ambitions and I'm incredibly happy to be a part of the next stage of the journey here."

Summanen began her career at HJK in Finland before moving to the Swedish top flight, where she made 21 appearances for KIF Orebro and 43 starts for Kristianstads.

Tottenham are third in the Women's Super League, five points behind leaders Arsenal.

