Nathaniel Atkinson: New Hearts arrival on ambitions and 'rascal' Cammy Devlin

Nathaniel Atkinson played for Australia at the Tokyo Olympics last year
Nathaniel Atkinson has talked up a "match made in heaven" as he joins up with his "rascal" fellow Australian Cammy Devlin at Hearts.

The wing-back agreed a three-and-a-half year deal at Tynecastle last month and has now arrived in Edinburgh.

After winning the A-League finals with Melbourne City last season, he is targeting more success in Scotland.

"Win as many trophies as possible, play for the fans and enjoy myself," the 22-year-old told Hearts TV.

"I think when you're happy and enjoying yourself, that's when your best football is played.

"I first heard about Hearts' interest about a month or two ago. I had gotten to a stage in my career where I was ready to play in Europe and fortunately Hearts were interested. It was a match made in heaven and things moved pretty quickly after that."

Devlin, 23, has made a positive impact since his summer switch to Hearts, cementing a starting place and winning over supporters with his combative attitude.

"I've known Cammy for about three years; first met in the junior Australian camps," explained Atkinson. "We hit it off straight away; he's a bit of a rascal! It'll be good to see him again.

"A lot of Australians have come here, done well and had a great career out of it. I think that's pleasing and reassuring that this was the right move for me."

As Atkinson arrives, Hearts right-back Jamie Brandon has joined Morton on loan until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old moves to Greenock side in search of game time after recovering from a knee-ligament injury which has prevented him featuring for his parent club for the past year.

