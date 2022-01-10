A "change in culture" is needed following online abuse of a Stenhousemuir player in a Scottish Women's Cup match, says Scottish Women's Football boss Aileen Campbell.

Comments were made on Twitter in response to an image of Sunday's 14-1 win for SWPL 1 full-timers Rangers.

Stenhousemuir are part-time and play in the SWF Championship South division.

"A new year but the same old misogynistic commentary," Campbell told BBC Radio Scotland.

"It's unacceptable. It impacts on player welfare, player wellbeing. It's not what we want the sport to be about.

"We all do our best to try and encourage more women and girls to get active, to enjoy sport and yet we continue to face these same comments online from people who seem to be very, very brave behind a keyboard. It's not right.

"We probably will need to deal with it more and more. It's something that certainly for Scottish Women's Football, it's a priority to ensure that we've got wellbeing and player welfare at the heart of all we do."

Stenhousemuir have said there were several different accounts remarking on the appearance of one of the players, with chairman Ian McMenemy describing the posts as "appalling".

"Their instinctual reaction was to comment on women's appearance and then deduce from that whether or not they felt that those women had the right to play football," he said.

"That is absolutely appalling. We're not standing for this, we're going to speak up on this."