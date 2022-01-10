Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Graham Alexander's Motherwell had the third-highest points tally in the Premiership last calendar year

Graham Alexander says there is "more to achieve" as Motherwell manager after extending his contract until 2025.

The former Salford City boss took over Stephen Robinson's relegation-threatened side a year ago and they are currently fourth in the Scottish Premiership.

In 2021, the Fir Park side had the best points return outside the Old Firm.

"We will strive to work as hard as ever to serve Motherwell in the best way," Alexander said.

The 50-year-old Alexander added: "We know we have much more to achieve here.

"I have a brilliant relationship with the people I work with every day and the environment that we're allowed to develop here to produce results is particularly rewarding."

The former Burnley and Scotland international steered Motherwell from joint-bottom of the table to seventh last term. The fan-owned Lanarkshire club now occupy a European spot, with five wins in their last eight games keeping them above Aberdeen, Dundee United and Hibernian.

"We have been absolutely delighted with Graham's contribution since joining our club 12 months ago and we are excited about what he is trying to build with us," Motherwell chairman Jim McMahon added.

"He is talented, hard working, dedicated and fully buys into the multifaceted role at Motherwell.

"The board will continue to back him to help us achieve our goals both on and off the pitch."