Last updated on .From the section Irish

Christopher McKee had a loan spell at Brechin City last season

Former Linfield Academy player Christopher McKee has returned to the Windsor Park club in a loan move from Rangers until the end of the season.

McKee, 19, was at Linfield's Academy from 2014-8 until his move to the Glasgow club.

"He knows all about this club and will fit in easily with the players and staff," said a "delighted" Linfield manager David Healy.

"His signing will increase the competition levels within the squad."

McKee described his loan move as a "great opportunity for me to work with a highly respected and successful manager and a highly talented squad of players".

The 19-year-old joins the Blues after English striker Matthew Green left the club on 29 December.

The Northern Irish youngster had a loan spell at Brechin City last season.