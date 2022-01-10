Christopher McKee: Ex-Linfield Academy player returns to Blues in loan move from Rangers
Former Linfield Academy player Christopher McKee has returned to the Windsor Park club in a loan move from Rangers until the end of the season.
McKee, 19, was at Linfield's Academy from 2014-8 until his move to the Glasgow club.
"He knows all about this club and will fit in easily with the players and staff," said a "delighted" Linfield manager David Healy.
"His signing will increase the competition levels within the squad."
McKee described his loan move as a "great opportunity for me to work with a highly respected and successful manager and a highly talented squad of players".
The 19-year-old joins the Blues after English striker Matthew Green left the club on 29 December.
The Northern Irish youngster had a loan spell at Brechin City last season.