Steve Lovell was manager of Gillingham from 2017-19

Former Gillingham manager Steve Lovell has returned to lead the League One club on a "short-term basis" after the departure of Steve Evans.

The 61-year-old previously led the side from 2017 to 2019 and had most recently been in charge of National League South side Welling, resigning in September.

The Gills parted ways with Steve Evans on Sunday, with the club 22nd and on a run of 13 matches without a win.

Lovell will take charge of their home game against Burton on Saturday.

The former striker, who scored 104 goals in 275 games for Gillingham, will be assisted by Gills forward Alex MacDonald.