Last updated on .From the section European Football

Ferran Torres has returned to Spain just 18 months after leaving Valencia to join Manchester City

Barcelona say they are able to register Spain forward Ferran Torres, two weeks after he joined the club from Manchester City.

A new extended contract for defender Samuel Umtiti, which sees the Frenchman take a pay cut, has allowed the Spanish club to complete Torres' registration.

Barca said Umtiti's new terms meant they "will be able to increase its 'financial fair play' quota".

The arrangement comes at time that the club deals with financial troubles.

Barca were able to fund the £46.3m deal - which includes £8.3m in add-ons - thanks to a recent bank loan.