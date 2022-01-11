FA Cup: Vote for best goal of third round
Last updated on .From the section FA Cup
It was a classic third-round weekend in the FA Cup, with upsets and shocks aplenty.
There was also an abundance of great goals - but which was the best?
Watch our pick of the goals in the video above and then vote for your favourite below.
If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.
- Inside the Song with Paul McCartney: McCartney reveals his inspiration behind the hit 'Yesterday'
- 'I'm a footballer and I'm gay': Adelaide United's Josh Cavallo comes out