Tottenham scored all three goals in their come-from-behind win against Morecambe after Tanguy Ndombele was substituted in the second half

Premier League-winning striker Chris Sutton says it is "hard to see a future" for Tanguy Ndombele at Tottenham after he was booed by Spurs supporters in Sunday's FA Cup third round win against Morecambe.

Ndombele, who cost Spurs a club record £53.8m in 2019, was jeered as he walked slowly off the pitch while they were still 1-0 down against the League One side.

"As soon as he did that it became about him and moping around," said Sutton.

"It's not done him any favours."

Talking on BBC 5 Live's Monday Night Club, former Blackburn, Celtic and Chelsea forward Sutton added Ndombele "failed to read the room" at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"There is no excuse in that situation yesterday to walk off that pitch slowly when your team is losing. That is not understanding what the club is about or what the supporters want," he said.

"His team was losing an FA Cup tie, they were being humiliated.

"This goes against Ndombele. When things like that happen, it's hard to see him have future at Spurs."

Former England goalkeeper Rob Green also believes the cup tie could mark the end of Ndombele's Spurs career under Antonio Conte.

"It is one big mistake to trudge off the way he did straight down the tunnel," Green said. "It's poor.

"There is only one decision that Conte will make and he won't play again."

Conte said after the game that boos aimed at Ndombele "is our life" in football and that "we have to continue to work and try to be better next time". external-link

"You have to be good to change the opinions," added the Spurs boss.

Ndombele has made just nine Premier League appearances this season and has only once completed a full 90 minutes.

He has made a total of 91 appearances and scored 10 goals since arriving from Lyon in the summer of 2019.

Sutton said the midfielder has shown he is "a sensational player" at Spurs, but only "in patches".

"He is such a talented player, it's how Conte gets that talent out of Ndombele," added Sutton.