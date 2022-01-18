GabonGabon19:00MoroccoMorocco
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section African
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cameroon
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|3
|4
|7
|2
|Burkina Faso
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|0
|4
|3
|Cape Verde
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|4
|Ethiopia
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Guinea
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5
|2
|Senegal
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5
|3
|Malawi
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|4
|Zimbabwe
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ivory Coast
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|4
|2
|Equatorial Guinea
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|Sierra Leone
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|4
|Algeria
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Gambia
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|2
|Mali
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|3
|Tunisia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1
|3
|3
|4
|Mauritania
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|-5
|0
Join Gary, Alan and Micah as they count down the top 10 most shocking results
Paddy and Christine McGuinness open up in a raw and intimate documentary about family life