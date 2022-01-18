Africa Cup of Nations - Group B
ZimbabweZimbabwe0GuineaGuinea0

Afcon 2021: Zimbabwe v Guinea

Line-ups

Zimbabwe

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 21Shumba
  • 2Murwira
  • 20Muduhwa
  • 5Takwara
  • 12Kangwa
  • 13Kamusoko
  • 16Mahachi
  • 11Tigere
  • 17Musona
  • 3Zemura
  • 19Muskwe

Substitutes

  • 1Mhari
  • 9Moyo
  • 10Kadewere
  • 14Bhasera
  • 18Dube
  • 22Chimwemwe
  • 23Mapisa

Guinea

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Keita
  • 17Kanté
  • 13Camara
  • 4Conté
  • 7Cissé
  • 14Kourouma Kourouma
  • 19Kané
  • 8Keïta
  • 3Sylla
  • 21Kaba
  • 9Kanté

Substitutes

  • 2Sylla
  • 5Sow
  • 11Bayo
  • 12Conté
  • 15Dyrestam
  • 18Soumah
  • 20Konaté
  • 22Koné
  • 24Konaté
  • 25Diallo
  • 26Camara
  • 27Siby
Referee:
Salima Mukansanga

Match Stats

Home TeamZimbabweAway TeamGuinea
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Never Tigere (Zimbabwe) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Mamadou Kané (Guinea).

  3. Post update

    Jordan Zemura (Zimbabwe) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by José Kanté (Guinea).

  5. Post update

    Kudakwashe Mahachi (Zimbabwe) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    José Kanté (Guinea) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Never Tigere (Zimbabwe).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Knowledge Musona (Zimbabwe).

  9. Post update

    Ilaix Moriba (Guinea) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  11. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon32107347
2Burkina Faso31113304
3Cape Verde31112204
4Ethiopia301226-41

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Guinea31201015
2Senegal31201015
3Malawi31112204
4Zimbabwe301213-21

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco22003036
2Gabon21102114
3Ghana201112-11
4Comoros200203-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria22004136
2Egypt21011103
3Guinea-Bissau201101-11
4Sudan201113-21

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ivory Coast21103214
2Equatorial Guinea21011103
3Sierra Leone20202202
4Algeria201101-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gambia21102114
2Mali21102114
3Tunisia21014133
4Mauritania200205-50
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

