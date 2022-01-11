Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Saudi Arabian club Al-Faisaly are awaiting a final decision from Hibernian after making an improved offer of £2.25m for forward Martin Boyle, who would earn more than £1.5m a year in wages. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibernian are braced for more bids from the Middle East for Boyle this month after knocking back a £2m offer from Al-Faisaly. (Sun) external-link

Scottish Premiership clubs are preparing for the prospect of continuing to play in front of 500 fans next week as hopes diminish that the government will lift crowd restrictions. (Daily Mail, print edition)

There are fears Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour could be out long term - and miss the World Cup play-off with Ukraine in March - after injuring his ankle in training prior to Norwich's FA Cup win over Charlton last weekend. (Sun) external-link

Celtic are planning to lodge a fresh bid for Iranian playmaker Mehdi Ghayedi, according to reports, after UAE club Shabab Al-Ahli rebuffed their initial offer. (Scotsman) external-link

Celtic have no intention of selling Stephen Welsh, despite Udinese remaining keen on a loan for £1.6m permanent deal for the 23-year-old centre-back. (Daily Record) external-link

Hearts' six-figure move for Tsuyoshi Ogashiwa is in the balance with the Japanese forward's club Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo keen to keep him until summer. (Daily Record) external-link

Aberdeen are confident of signing St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath on a pre-contract as talks continue with the Republic of Ireland international, while Marley Watkins will miss next week's Premiership restart against Rangers with a foot injury. (Daily Record) external-link

Ross County chairman Roy McGregor says the club's losses from Covid-19 are likely to top £1m as he hopes the Scottish government will ease restrictions on fan numbers inside stadia. (Ross-shire Journal) external-link

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson admits goalkeeper Zander Clark - linked with Aberdeen and Dundee United - is likely to leave at the end of the season. (Daily Record) external-link