Irish Cup second round: Larne v Linfield tie to be live-streamed on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website
Last updated on .From the section Irish
The Irish Cup second round tie between Larne and Linfield at Inver Park is to be streamed live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website on Friday 4 February.
The match will be a repeat of last year's final, which Linfield won 2-1 at Mourneview Park in May 2021.
Both sides had comfortable wins in the first round last weekend.
Larne defeated Bangor 5-0 and Linfield ran out comfortable 4-0 winners over Mid Ulster Intermediate A side Oxford Sunnyside at Windsor Park.
First contested in 1881, the Irish Cup is the fourth oldest national cup competition in the world.
The game between Larne and Linfield on 4 February kicks-off at 19:45 GMT.
|Samuel Gelston's Whiskey Irish Cup - second round draw - Saturday 5 February unless stated
|Dungannon Swifts
|v
|Annagh Utd
|Coleraine
|v
|Portadown
|Newry City
|v
|Dundela
|Larne
|v
|Linfield (Friday 4 Feb, 19:45 GMT)
|Carrick Rangers
|v
|Cliftonville
|Ballymena Utd
|v
|Portstewart
|Queen's Uni.
|v
|Glentoran
|Ballinamallard Utd
|v
|Crusaders