Aaron Ramsey: Cheltenham sign Aston Villa midfielder on loan
Last updated on .From the section Cheltenham
Cheltenham Town have signed teenager Aaron Ramsey on loan from Aston Villa until the end of the season.
The 18-year-old midfielder joined Villa as a youth player and made his senior debut for the team in August in the Carabao Cup against Barrow.
Ramsey has been capped by England at under-18 level and was called up to the under-21 squad last September.
He won the FA Youth Cup with Aston Villa last season while older brother, Jacob, also plays for the club.
