David Marshall made 33 appearances for Derby in the 2020-21 Championship season

Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall has joined Queens Park Rangers from Championship rivals Derby County on a permanent contract until the end of the season.

The 36-year-old has not played for the Rams this season.

Marshall joined Derby in 2020 and played 33 times as the club finished 21st in the league last season.

The veteran has had spells at Celtic, Norwich City, Cardiff City, Hull City and Wigan Athletic.

He told the QPR website: "I'm ready to go and there's a real hunger in me to do well.

"I've been at the top end of this league a number of times, and hopefully that experience can help the team progress."

QPR's first-choice keeper Seny Dieng is representing Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations, while Jordan Archer was injured in Saturday's penalty shootout win against Rotherham United in the FA Cup.

Derby, meanwhile, have been in administration since September.

Marshall has played 47 times for Scotland and was their first-choice goalkeeper at Euro 2020.

