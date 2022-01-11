Last updated on .From the section Crewe

Owen Dale scored once in his seven Championship appearances on loan at Blackpool

Forward Owen Dale has returned to Crewe Alexandra following the end of his loan spell at Championship club Blackpool.

The 23-year-old had joined Blackpool on loan in September with a view to a permanent move in January, for a fee understood to be about £500,000.

Dale played seven times for the Seasiders, scoring once on his debut at Reading, with his last appearance coming on 11 December.

However, Blackpool will now not be signing Dale on a permanent basis.

"Owen is unavailable for us at the moment," said Crewe manager David Artell.

"He will be disappointed with what has happened with Blackpool and we will give him all the help and support he needs. When he is available again then we will let everyone know."

Dale has scored 12 goals in 92 games for Crewe and was their player of the year last season, but the collapse of his potential sale to Blackpool could now affect what they are able to do in the January transfer window, with the club 23rd in League One.

