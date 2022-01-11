Shrewsbury Town and Accrington Stanley fined by FA after scuffle in League One draw
Shrewsbury Town and Accrington Stanley have been fined by the FA for their part in a scuffle during their League One draw last month.
Both clubs admitted to failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.
As a result Shrewsbury must pay £3,750, while Stanley have been fined £3,375.
The incident on 29 December was sparked after Accrington's Ross Sykes was booked for a late challenge on opposing striker Dan Udoh.
Shrewsbury are 15th in League One, six points behind Accrington, who are 11th.