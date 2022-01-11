Last updated on .From the section League One

Shrewsbury Town and Accrington Stanley have each been fined for their part in a scuffle during their 0-0 draw last month

Shrewsbury Town and Accrington Stanley have been fined by the FA for their part in a scuffle during their League One draw last month.

Both clubs admitted to failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

As a result Shrewsbury must pay £3,750, while Stanley have been fined £3,375.

The incident on 29 December was sparked after Accrington's Ross Sykes was booked for a late challenge on opposing striker Dan Udoh.

Shrewsbury are 15th in League One, six points behind Accrington, who are 11th.