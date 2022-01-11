Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Celtic and Rangers have met twice this season, each enjoying 1-0 wins

Celtic could be set to host Old Firm rivals Rangers in the fourth round of the Scottish Women's Cup, provided they take care of Edinburgh City.

Fran Alonso's side, who knocked Rangers out of the SWPL Cup on their way to lifting the trophy, have yet to play their third-round tie.

Rangers currently lead SWPL 1 by two points from champions Glasgow City, with Celtic three points further back.

Ties are due to be played on Sunday 13 February.

With a number of third-round ties still to be played, only two fourth-round matches have been confirmed.

Holders Glasgow City, who lost 1-0 to Celtic in the SWPL Cup final, will be at home to Hamilton Academical, while Partick Thistle are at home to SWPL 2 side Boroughmuir Thistle.

Full fourth-round draw

Edinburgh City or Celtic v Rangers

Partick Thistle v Boroughmuir Thistle

Glasgow Women or Aberdeen v Spartans

Hearts v Westdyke or Dundee United

Livingston or Montrose v Dryburgh Athletic or Kilmarnock

Glasgow City v Hamilton Academical

St Johnstone or Hibernian v Gartcairn

Stirling University v Sutherland or Falkirk