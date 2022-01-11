Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Craig Gordon and Craig Halkett have signed on to continue their partnership at Hearts

Craig Halkett has signed a new two-year contract at Hearts, tying him to the club until the summer of 2024.

The centre-back, 26, was one of three first-choice defenders in the last six months of his contract at Tynecastle.

However, he has followed goalkeeper Craig Gordon in agreeing new terms while John Souttar and Stephen Kingsley remain free to talk to other clubs.

Former Livingston man Halkett said staying "was something I always had in the back of my mind".

The defender has made 86 appearances and scored nine times for the club, after 149 games for Livingston.

Robbie Neilson's Hearts are third in the Scottish Premiership and host St Johnstone next Tuesday.