Aaron Morley made his debut for Rochdale aged 16, and has played more than 100 games since then

Bolton Wanderers have signed midfielder Aaron Morley from League Two side Rochdale for an undisclosed fee, on a three-and-a-half year contract.

The 21-year-old has been a regular for Dale with two goals in 24 games this season, and has amassed 121 senior appearances since his debut aged 16.

Morley spent time at Bolton and Manchester City as a junior before making the breakthrough at Rochdale.

"He's ready to make a difference," boss Ian Evatt said.

"He's not one with an eye on the future. He's one to come in and make a difference right here, right now, and that's what we want."

Morley is available for Bolton's League One home fixture with Ipswich on Saturday.

