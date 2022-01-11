Last updated on .From the section Cheltenham

Reece Hutchinson played 56 times for Burton Albion

League One side Cheltenham Town have signed left-back Reece Hutchinson on a deal until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old had been without a club since leaving Burton Albion at the end of last season.

Hutchinson made 56 appearances for the Brewers after coming through the club's youth system.

Since leaving the Pirelli Stadium he has trained with Championship sides Derby County and Luton Town, as well as League One Rotherham United.

