Steven Benda's last game for Swansea was in their 2-0 Carabao Cup defeat by Brighton in September

Peterborough United have signed goalkeeper Steven Benda on loan from Championship rivals Swansea City.

The 23-year-old German, who is 12 months into a three-year deal with Swansea, will spend the rest of the season with Posh.

Benda has made eight senior appearances for the Welsh club, seven of them this season - but none since September.

"He is a good addition and will provide good competition," Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson told the club website. external-link

"Steven has got good Championship experience, is a really good size at 6ft 4ins, is decent with his feet and I am really looking forward to working with him."

Benda's arrival follows the departure of Daniel Gyollai to National League club Maidenhead and Ferguson now hopes to also send 18-year-old keeper Will Blackmore out on loan.

"I want to play regular first team football and hopefully I can do that here," said Benda, who played 27 games on loan for Swindon as they won promotion from League Two in 2019-20.

"I like to think I am an all-round goalkeeper, I think you have to be these days, but I like to try and use my height to come out and claim crosses and hopefully take a bit of pressure off the defenders in front of me."

He could be in the squad for Saturday's home Championship fixture against Coventry City.

