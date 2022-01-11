Last updated on .From the section Port Vale

Connor Hall scored at Wembley for Harrogate in the 2020 National League play-off final

Port Vale have signed defender Connor Hall from Harrogate Town on a permanent deal, with fellow centre-back Leon Legge moving in the opposite direction.

Hall, 28, made more than 100 appearances for Harrogate, who he joined in 2019, including the 2-0 defeat at Vale in September.

He is the fourth Vale signing this month following Ryan Edmondson, Kian Harratt and Chris Hussey.

Legge, 36, has played eight games for Vale in 2021-22.

On the signing of Hall, Clarke said: "With Ryan Johnson being sold to Stockport we needed another left-footed centre-half," said Clarke.

"He fits the bill of what we were looking for, he played 41 games in League Two last year, another 20 so far this year, so he knows the level and can fit right in."

Leon Legge made 127 appearances in three and a half years with Port Vale

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver said of Legge's arrival in north Yorkshire: "We believe he will add aggression and leadership to our group."

Details of any transfer fees and contract lengths for the two players have not been disclosed.

Hall could make his debut in Saturday's home League Two game against Swindon Town, with Legge in contention for Harrogate's trip to Newport on the same day.

