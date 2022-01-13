Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Cyrus Christie's most recent appearance came in the Republic of Ireland's friendly win over Qatar in October 2021

Swansea City have signed Fulham's Republic of Ireland international right-back Cyrus Christie on loan for the rest of the season.

Christie has been allowed to leave Fulham having made only one club appearance in 2021-22.

The 29-year-old played 44 Championship games while on loan at Nottingham Forest last season.

Former Coventry City, Middlesbrough and Derby County defender Christie is a replacement for Ethan Laird.

"This is a big club, playing brilliant football," Christie told the Swansea website.

"I want to help the lads push up the league, and this is a league where anything can happen, especially with those games in hand."

Manchester United recalled Laird from a season-long loan at Swansea last week and sent him instead to Bournemouth for the remainder of the Championship campaign.

Christie, who has 29 caps, looks to have played his last game for Fulham given that his contract at Craven Cottage expires at the end of the season.

He has made 376 club appearances - and scored eight goals - in a career which began with home-city team Coventry.

"I like to get forward and get assists, that has maybe been what I have made my career on," Christie added.

"When you do that some people do question your defensive side, but I have the numbers to back it up.

"But as an attacking player growing up, it was about getting forward and I feel I can create chances and provide assists.

"I am a front foot player, I like to be on the front foot and I want to get up to match sharpness as quick as possible and fit right in and show my quality."

Christie helped Fulham win promotion to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs in 2018 and 2020, and has played 68 times for the London club.

He is Swansea's second signing of the January transfer window after MK Dons goalkeeper Andrew Fisher.

Russell Martin's team are 17th in the Championship table ahead of Saturday's trip to Huddersfield Town, where Christie could make his debut.

